Salcomp with temporary layoffs in Finland

Salcomp continues to adjust its operations to meet weakened demand in the mobile phone charger market. The Finnish activities will start immediately codetermination negotiations on temporary lay-offs and/or shortened working weeks during Q1/2009.

The codetermination negotiations will concern some 50 people in Finland, including some 4-6 people who will remain without work due to the rearrangement of the organization structure and decrease in amount of work.



In order to meet the changed demand situation, production has already been adjusted during the last part of the year 2008 at Salcomp plants in China, India and Brazil, among other things by reducing working shifts. Due to these measures, the number of Salcomp personnel has decreased to 7,025 people at the end of 2008, being 9,722 people at the end of 2007. Adjusting measures concerning operations and other activities will continue in China, India and Brazil in 2009 according to the demand.