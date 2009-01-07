Premier Farnell to acquire some assets & trading rights of Microdis Electronics

Premier Farnell has signed an agreement to acquire part of the assets and trading rights of Microdis Electronics - part of Microdis Holding, which is servicing electronic design engineers in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Microdis was started some 20 years ago and has operated as an authorised distributor for Farnell for over 6 years. In that time, Microdis has developed the Farnell brand in Eastern Europe through strong customer relationships and a reputation for excellent service. Today customers include OEM and CEM’s in Eastern Europe from high-tech industries such as medical, telecommunications, consumer and automotive. Microdis were one of the first distributors in Eastern Europe, offering not only sales, but also application support, creating a Product Marketing Department in 1997.



In line with Premier Farnell’s strategy this acquisition will enhance its high service offering in the fast growing East European market. Premier Farnell continues to invest in and drive its own technical support programmes to ensure that electronic design engineers around the world receive the support, information and data on the latest technologies and products as quickly and effectively as possible. The new agreement will significantly increase Premier Farnell’s direct customer reach in Eastern Europe. Customers will be served through Farnell’s multi-channel, high service proposition, which includes local language websites in Poland, the Czech republic and Hungary, direct access to more than 475,000 products and next day delivery.



“We are delighted to be able to build upon the work Microdis Electronics and Farnell have already established with the electronic design engineering community in Eastern European,” said Robert Rospedzihowski, Managing Director, Eastern Europe, Farnell. “This move further demonstrates Premier Farnell’s continued commitment to focus on profitably growing international markets. Our customers in Poland, the Czech republic and Hungary will continue to benefit from the same high levels of support from our local team, as well as access to the growing range of services and products from Premier Farnell that they have always had.”