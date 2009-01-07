Day4 Energy to be produced at Jabil in Poland

Jabil is to produce Day4 Energy at its Polish operations, after signing a manufacturing agreement earlier this month.

The Florida based EMS-provider has bought 48 MW of equipment - originally planned to expand Day4's facility in Vancouver. The equipment is expected to be fully operational in POland by the end of 2Q/2009. The production in Poland will mainly serve the company's European market.



Image source: Jabil