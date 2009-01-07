Rimaster to lay off further 25 in Sweden

Rimaster is to lay off an additional 25 employees at its manufacturing unit in Rimforsa, Sweden, due to a continuing decline in orders.

In December, the company already announced the layoff of 38 staff, 21 of which have a permanent contract. Jan-Olof Andersson, Rimaster's CEO, said that the one of the company's biggest customer - Atlas Copco in Örebro - is downscaling. This in turn affects Rimaster.



In addition to that, the company will also lay off around 30 of its 280 employees in Poland.