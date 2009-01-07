Sanmina-SCI to lay off in Hungary

The EMS-provider is to lay off 400 staff at its Hungarian operations, which confirms earlier rumours from November last year.

The layoffs will affect the Sanmina-SCI facility in Tatabanya. Employees that were transferred from its operations in Szekesfehervar will be laid off. Only 20% of the affected employees will be directly from Tatabanya. A total of 400 employees will be affected by the measures.



Image source: Sanmina-SCI