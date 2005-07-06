Arrow receives Norcott five-star status

Arrow Electronics has become the first supplier to be awarded five-star status by UK electronics manufacturer Norcott EMS.

The award reflects the close working relationship that Warrington-based Norcott EMS has established with the global electronic component distributor. A key element in this relationship has been Arrow's ability to combine its global capabilities with very high levels of local support and delivery through its regional business centre (RBC) model.



The award from Norcott EMS has been judged on five key criteria, namely responsiveness, delivery times, pricing, flexibility and management of issues when they arise.



According to Norcott EMS managing director Pete Lomas: "It's great to have such local support from a global supplier like Arrow. The breadth of stock and their speed of delivery is key to our own ongoing success." He adds: "The award to Arrow clearly demonstrates how the company's RBC approach allows a small business such as Norcott EMS to work hand in hand with a large multinational company that had sales of over £5 billion last year."



Keith Thomas, the manager of Arrow's Manchester RBC, comments: "The changing landscape of the UK electronics industry means that over 80% of electronics businesses are classified as small and medium sized enterprises or SMEs. It is critical for the success of businesses, small and large to work closely together in order to grow, and the award from Norcott shows clearly how Arrow's UK RBCs can help this growth through focused, local support to smaller businesses."



By setting up Regional Business Centres across the country, Arrow has increased its proportion of sales to smaller businesses to over 40%. Norcott EMS is serviced by Arrow's Manchester office, which is one of several regional offices across the country. More Arrow RBCs are planned for 2005.