Andrew Lenton - new MD of Vermeulen Printservice

Following the departure of Geert Berkers as Managing Director in September, Ad Vermeulen has been back on a temporary basis. With effect from 01-01-2009, Andrew Lenton is the new MD of Vermeulen Printservice.

"I am an Englishman by birth, have a Dutch wife and two children. For the past eight years I have lived in Eindhoven, and before then in Lieshout – by coincidence close to Aarle-Rixtel where Vermeulen Printservice is based."



He is a degree qualified Electronic Engineer and worked for eight years in England as a digital designer at board and system level. In 1992 he switched careers and country, moving to the Netherlands to work for a technical recruitment company. In six years he rose from recruiter, via account manager to Operations Manager of the European Branch.



"Now I want to bring my two careers together; to couple my management and business experience with my engineering background. Vermeulen Printservice is known for quality, fast turnaround times and delivering what our customers want, when they want it. From this foundation I want to build Vermeulen Printservice into the number one supplier for prototypes in Europe", he continued.