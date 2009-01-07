Broadcom may be added to iPhone supplier list

Apple is rumoured to consider Broadcom for its iPhone supplier list. This could mean that Apple's current chip supplier Infineon loses out on orders for any future iPhone model.

Apple and Samsung are currently Infineon's biggest customers. The loss of Apple's orders could impact severely on Infineon's market position, reports DigiTimes. The company could even be forced to leave the handset market altogether, the report continues.