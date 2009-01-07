Sony Ericsson continues restructuring plan

Sony Ericsson continuously aiming to reduce operating expenses by €300 million annually by the end of the second quarter of this year.

“We have moved forward with our plans to align operations and resources with the consolidation of R&D facilities into a more agile and cost efficient organizational structure. Our target remains to reduce operating expenses by €300 million annually by the end of the second quarter 2009, with the full effects expected to appear in the second half of 2009. These plans are progressing in line with expectations,” Mr Komiyama, president of Sony Ericsson, said during the presentation of the company's 3Q-results.