Infineon to raise €450 million

The German chipmaker Infineon will ask its shareholders to raise €450 million in capital.

This is to be a “precautionary measure in order to safeguard the company’s equity base in the long term in the face of the persistent global financial crisis,” the invitation to the compan's annual general meeting states. All shareholders are asked to vote on the proposal at the meeting on February 12, 2009.



Infineon agreed in December to contribute around €75 million to the rescue its subsidiary Qimonda. The rescue package initiated by the German state of Saxony and an unidentified Portuguese bank is designed as a loan - with a total worth of €325 million.