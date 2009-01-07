EMS company Titoma opens office in the Nordics

In their pursuit to strengthen their global position, Titoma is expanding into the Nordic countries, and has opened an office in Malmö, Sweden.

Based in China and Taiwan, this Western-managed Product Development and Manufacturing firm based will start direct operations in Sweden as per January 2009. They will offer end-to-end outsourcing solutions, covering design, plastic injection molding and mass manufacturing, helping the local market move their product development and manufacturing to Asia.



“Titoma is the perfect partner when you need complex plastic injection molds or have the need for high volume production or even full turnkey development in China” says Markus Olsson, Country Manager Sweden of Titoma Limited. “I am convinced that by offering our services here in Sweden, it will bring new opportunities and give organizations new ways of thinking.”