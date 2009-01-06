Plexus cuts 135 jobs in USA

EMS provider Plexus will lay off 135 employees at its plant in Nampa, USA. The reason for the cut backs are due to the economic conditions.

The lay offs will affect 35 full time employees and 100 contracted, said KTVB. In USA Plexus has plants in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Colorado and California.