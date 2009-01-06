Flextronics may invest in Poland

Flextronics in Poland is doing fine, despite the elecomic situation the company is considering to invest into a new assembly line.

The plant is doing fine at the moment, the company is taking action to maintain stable production and is seeking new clients, said an anonymous employee at Flextronics in Poland. Flextronics is considering investing into a new assembly line, if this will happen the company will hire some additional staff as well.