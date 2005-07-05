Flextronics to reorganize German manufacturing

EMS giant Flextronics is planning to restructure it's German manufacturing business. LVHM(Lower Volume and Higher Mix) is going to be implemented.

The management of Flextronics has realized that the manufacturing business in Germany has to go through a transformation. Flextronics will in Germany focus on manufacturing of high-mix products. For example the Paderborn factory is equipped with machines which can be set up for new articles very fast. This is of course an opportunity for Flextronics that the company should take advantage of.