Worldwide PCB production grew 5.6 % in 2007

IPC recently issued its World PCB Production and Laminate Report for the Year 2007. The report estimates that the world PCB market continued to expand in 2007, but at a slower growth rate than in previous years.

At nearly $50.3 billion, worldwide PCB production grew 5.6 percent in 2007. PCB growth has outpaced the growth of most other industries, thanks to growing demand for electronic products. According to the report, the top-ten PCB producing countries accounted for 92 percent of world PCB production in 2007, based on value. China, Hong Kong and Japan together accounted for more than half of total world production. China’s growth in PCB production slowed to 16 percent, but still continued to outpace most other countries. The United States, ranked fifth, produced eight percent of the global total in 2007.



Image source: Lamitec