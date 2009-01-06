Ryoka has delivery problems to Sony in Slovakia

In April last year, Ryoka Global Europe launched its production service in Slovakia, however the company discovers delivery problems to Sony.

The company is a partner to Sony in Slovakia and delivers plastic die-casts for Sony's LCD production. The deliveries to Sony have not been working smooth for a while now. In July 2008 Ryoka halted the delivery for three weeks to Sony. According to Sony in Slovakia there were delivery problems from the beginning of the cooperation. Ryoka has confirmed the delivery problems but did not wanted to give out any further details.