Neways cuts staff in Germany and the Netherlands

The Netherlands based EMS provider Neways will cut staff in Germany and in the Netherlands.

The company will lay off 60 employees, a company official confirmed on Monday. The cut backs will mainly affect the temporary contracts. 25 jobs will be affected in the Netherlands and 35 in Germany. The reason for the cut backs in Germany are due to the weakness in the automotive segment, while in the Netherlands it is due to the general slow down in the industry.