Valor acquires PCB Matrix

Valor Computerized Systems has acquired the assets of PCB Matrix Corporation.

The transaction extends Valor’s portfolio of PCB design solutions to include land pattern and schematic symbol generation, and provides PCB Matrix customers with access to Valor’s global support services.



PCB Matrix served as an integral partner with IPC in the development of IPC-7351 Land Pattern standards, and their LP Wizard land pattern generation software was awarded the DesignVision Award at DesignCon 2007. Their recently released Symbol Wizard adds the automation of custom schematic symbol models using advanced component web search and links to deep, rich content. Together, these tools significantly reduce the engineering product development cycle time, with reduced resources.



“Extending the value of the ISO-certified content upstream into the design arena is a logical progression for us” says Patrick McGoff, VP Design Market at Valor. “We believe the industry will benefit from a streamlined library creation process that has the potential to incorporate manufacturing knowledge into the EDA libraries. This will ultimately lead to more manufacturable designs the first time through.”



Tom Hausherr, CEO of PCB Matrix, states “It’s been our vision for a long time to provide tools that eliminate the inefficiencies of CAD library generation. Joining forces with Valor, we now have the opportunity to take these applications to their full potential.”