Challenges of Miniaturization

SMT & Inspection | January 05, 2009
By: Ronald C. Lasky, Ph.D., PE
Indium Corporation
Today’s PC microprocessors have the equivalent of hundreds of millions of these components, all electrically connected in the IC. Such miniaturization has enabled the electronics revolution.
But what are the challenges of such miniaturization? For the electronics PCB assembler there are many. To enable today’s miniaturization, especially for portable devices like mobile phones and “IPODs,” the size of all components has shrunk dramatically. Most notable are the “passive” components such as resistors and capacitors, which are about 90% of all the components assembled. Not too many years ago, an “0402” (0.04 x0.02 inches) was the smallest passive available. Today, people routinely assemble 0201s and a few have even tackled 01005s. These small passives and other miniaturized components, such as 0.4 and 0.3 mm pitch CSPs, create numerous assemble challenges. For one thing, their small size makes them difficult for placement machines to handle; however, the greatest challenges are in the stencil printing and reflow processes.
It is believed by most pundits in the electronic assembly industry that about 65% of the end-of-the-line defects can be traced back to the stencil printing process. I have not been able to find any data to support this assertion, but I feel it is close to the mark. Stencil printing for 0201, and especially 01005 passives, is especially challenging. The size of the solder paste deposit, for a 01005 passive, is about 6 mils square, which is the approximate size of the aperture of the stencil. It has been shown that for successful printing, the area ratio of an aperture must be greater than 0.66. For successful printing of “normal” size components, a stencil is typically >= 4 mils. A square aperture having 6 mil sides with a 4 mil thick stencil has an area ratio of only 0.375. With an area ratio this small, the consistency of the solder paste volume in the stencil printed “brick” is not acceptable. Even a 3 mil thick stencil only provides an area ratio of 0.50 for a 6 mil square aperture. Solder pastes with finer solder powder sizes, i.e., a type 4 or type 5 solder powder, have recently been shown to help with such fine printing. However, even if you use one of these new pastes with a 3 mil thick stencil and obtain acceptable printing, you will still need to print twice to accommodate the rest of the PCB components that will need a 4 -5 mil thick stencil to obtain enough solder paste for their solder paste deposit.
Of course, once you have obtained successful printing and the placement of these small components, there are other challenges for the solder joints of these small passives because the size of the solder balls in the solder paste is about 1 mil; the printed solder deposit is literally only a handful of solder balls. As the PCB goes through the reflow process, the very small solder deposit has a very high surface area to volume ratio. This means the solder paste flux has more surface area to protect. Many modern lead-free solder pastes do not have an effective enough flux to protect the surface of the solder balls. This lack of protection results in oxidation and incomplete reflow, commonly referred to as graping. Solder joints with graping have unacceptable mechanical properties. Fortunately, there are solder pastes available with fluxes that resist this phenomenon.
Unfortunately, even if the solder joint is acceptably reflowed, it is so small that only one metallurgical grain could form the entire solder joint. If the orientation of the grain is such that its weakest direction is toward the greatest mechanical stress in thermal cycle or shock, the joint could fail. Recent work has shown that small amounts (<0.1%) of some alloying elements, such as titanium, may prevent large grain growth and negate this problem.
These are still only a few of the miniaturization challenges that manufacturers face. Many of these problems can be mitigated by working closely with materials and equipment suppliers, who will often have the experience available to help you understand and meet these miniaturization challenges.
The area ratio equals the area of the aperture opening divided by the area of the aperture side walls or a2/4at = a/4t, where “a” is the side of a square aperture and “t” is the stencil thickness.
Ronald C. Lasky, Ph.D., P.E is a Senior Technologist at Indium Corporation. He holds the prestigious SMTA Founder’s Award, is a world-renown process expert and a visiting professor at Dartmouth College. Dr. Lasky has over 25 years of experience in electronics and optoelectronic packaging and assembly. He has authored or edited five books and numerous technical papers, and holds several patent disclosures. Dr. Lasky also authors a technology blog, which can be found at www.indium.com/drlasky
Challenges of Miniaturization
It is likely that a modern mobile phone has more computing power than all of the computers that NASA used to send men to the moon in the late 1960s. This idea is especially interesting when one considers that the electronics of that era had almost no integrated circuits (ICs) and that many computer circuits were individual transistors, resistors, and capacitors.
By: Ronald C. Lasky, Ph.D., PE
Indium Corporation
Today’s PC microprocessors have the equivalent of hundreds of millions of these components, all electrically connected in the IC. Such miniaturization has enabled the electronics revolution.
But what are the challenges of such miniaturization? For the electronics PCB assembler there are many. To enable today’s miniaturization, especially for portable devices like mobile phones and “IPODs,” the size of all components has shrunk dramatically. Most notable are the “passive” components such as resistors and capacitors, which are about 90% of all the components assembled. Not too many years ago, an “0402” (0.04 x0.02 inches) was the smallest passive available. Today, people routinely assemble 0201s and a few have even tackled 01005s. These small passives and other miniaturized components, such as 0.4 and 0.3 mm pitch CSPs, create numerous assemble challenges. For one thing, their small size makes them difficult for placement machines to handle; however, the greatest challenges are in the stencil printing and reflow processes.
It is believed by most pundits in the electronic assembly industry that about 65% of the end-of-the-line defects can be traced back to the stencil printing process. I have not been able to find any data to support this assertion, but I feel it is close to the mark. Stencil printing for 0201, and especially 01005 passives, is especially challenging. The size of the solder paste deposit, for a 01005 passive, is about 6 mils square, which is the approximate size of the aperture of the stencil. It has been shown that for successful printing, the area ratio of an aperture must be greater than 0.66. For successful printing of “normal” size components, a stencil is typically >= 4 mils. A square aperture having 6 mil sides with a 4 mil thick stencil has an area ratio of only 0.375. With an area ratio this small, the consistency of the solder paste volume in the stencil printed “brick” is not acceptable. Even a 3 mil thick stencil only provides an area ratio of 0.50 for a 6 mil square aperture. Solder pastes with finer solder powder sizes, i.e., a type 4 or type 5 solder powder, have recently been shown to help with such fine printing. However, even if you use one of these new pastes with a 3 mil thick stencil and obtain acceptable printing, you will still need to print twice to accommodate the rest of the PCB components that will need a 4 -5 mil thick stencil to obtain enough solder paste for their solder paste deposit.
Of course, once you have obtained successful printing and the placement of these small components, there are other challenges for the solder joints of these small passives because the size of the solder balls in the solder paste is about 1 mil; the printed solder deposit is literally only a handful of solder balls. As the PCB goes through the reflow process, the very small solder deposit has a very high surface area to volume ratio. This means the solder paste flux has more surface area to protect. Many modern lead-free solder pastes do not have an effective enough flux to protect the surface of the solder balls. This lack of protection results in oxidation and incomplete reflow, commonly referred to as graping. Solder joints with graping have unacceptable mechanical properties. Fortunately, there are solder pastes available with fluxes that resist this phenomenon.
Unfortunately, even if the solder joint is acceptably reflowed, it is so small that only one metallurgical grain could form the entire solder joint. If the orientation of the grain is such that its weakest direction is toward the greatest mechanical stress in thermal cycle or shock, the joint could fail. Recent work has shown that small amounts (<0.1%) of some alloying elements, such as titanium, may prevent large grain growth and negate this problem.
These are still only a few of the miniaturization challenges that manufacturers face. Many of these problems can be mitigated by working closely with materials and equipment suppliers, who will often have the experience available to help you understand and meet these miniaturization challenges.
The area ratio equals the area of the aperture opening divided by the area of the aperture side walls or a2/4at = a/4t, where “a” is the side of a square aperture and “t” is the stencil thickness.
Ronald C. Lasky, Ph.D., P.E is a Senior Technologist at Indium Corporation. He holds the prestigious SMTA Founder’s Award, is a world-renown process expert and a visiting professor at Dartmouth College. Dr. Lasky has over 25 years of experience in electronics and optoelectronic packaging and assembly. He has authored or edited five books and numerous technical papers, and holds several patent disclosures. Dr. Lasky also authors a technology blog, which can be found at www.indium.com/drlasky
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments