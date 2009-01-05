Connor Solutions invests further

UK-based EMS-provider Connor Solutions has complimented recent investments in enhancing capacity with further expenditure on equipment and software tools to improve quality throughout the whole manufacturing process.

Connor Solutions has invested in broadening the range of technology available to ensure greater product quality and efficiency that consistently meets customer specifications. These investments include:



• A fully automated pass through depanelising system to minimize PCB stress.

• New PDR X410vi BGA rework systems, improving RoHS compliance and BGA rework capability.

• A broadening of the company’s ICT capabilities with the introduction of Agilent Platforms.

• An enhancement of functional test equipment with the purchase of a National Instruments PXI Platform.

• A PVA750 fully robotic selective conformal coat system to increase repeatability and efficiency.



To oversee the whole quality process, Connor Solutions have also invested in Q Pulse, an electronic based tool for controlling the company’s Quality Management System. This system modernises the current quality system already in place and makes a move away from a traditional paper based system to ensure records are more accurate and processes are more effective and reliable.



Connor Solutions’ Quality and Process Engineering Manager, Tony Banks said: “Connor Solutions are focussed on product quality and customer service. These investments demonstrate that we are putting our resources into areas of the business that are important to our customers, reassuring them that we have the quality systems in place to control the manufacturing process.”