Sony says 'no further reduction plans'

The Japanese consumer-electronics maker Sony has no further restructuring plans, beyond those it announced in December 2008. The statement follows recent rumours that were stating further job cuts.

Sony had announced in December that it would lay off around 8000 of its worldwide full-time staff and 8000 of its temporary staff (evertiq reported). The Japanese company blamed a larger-than-anticipated deterioration in the global for these restructural measures. The company was also to postbone as well as revise its investment plans, outsource production to meet profit targets.



The Times had reported that Sony may see additional job cuts and significant changes to management and manufacturing processes. “We announced the restructuring of the electronics business last month,” a Japanese spokesman for Sony told Bloomberg. “We are not planning to announce further restructuring at this time.”