NXP CEO resigns unexpectedly

NXP Semiconductors has appointed Richard L. Clemmer as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Clemmer succeeds Frans van Houten who is leaving NXP. Mr Clemmer will assume the new role on January 1, 2009.

Frans van Houten said: “At NXP, we have made great strides in a difficult market and business environment and I feel privileged to have led the company for the last four years and established its independence as a competitive semiconductor leader. However, after being in this job for four years, I have reflected on the future and decided it is the right time to move on.”



Mr. Clemmer holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Texas Tech University and a Master's degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. He also serves on the boards of NCR Corporation and i2 Technologies.