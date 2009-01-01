Oxley Developments recruits from Poland, El Salvador, India

Oxley Developments is recruiting staff from El Salvador, India and Poland due to shortage of employees in Cumbria, UK.

Managing director from the company Mr. Peter Cotterill told Evening Mail that finding employees with a high level of expertise has been a major problem. He also said that the company was needed to reach out to people from countries like Poland and other places to find these specialist jobs. The company has said it has used specialist recruitment agencies to find the employees. Oxley Developments has 220 employees at its subsidiary.