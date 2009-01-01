Aspocomp sells its real estate in Oulu, Finland

The rented out real estate owned by Aspocomp in Oulu has been sold.

The sales price decreases the interest bearing debts to Finnish bank creditors with about Euro 2.3 million. The total amount of interest bearing debts to creditors after sale is about Euro 24.5 million. The sales price is Euro 0.3 million less than the book value.