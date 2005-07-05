Electronics Production | July 05, 2005
Alcatel, Finmeccanica forms joint ventures
French telecom equipment producer Alcatel, and Italian based Finmeccanica, operating in the design and manufacture of military- and aerospace electronics, have announced the successful creation of two new joint ventures: Alcatel Alenia Space and Telespazio Holding.
The creation of these two new companies represents a great opportunity for their growth. Their common objectives will be to consolidate leadership in telecommunication satellite systems and services, to acquire a strong position in the most important European programs, such as Galileo and GMES, and to strengthen space defence and security, as well as observation, exploration and science.
Alcatel Alenia Space, of which Alcatel holds 67% and Finmeccanica 33%, now combines the activities of Alcatel Space and Alenia Spazio. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of space systems, satellites, payloads, orbital infrastructures and space transportation, instruments and associated ground systems for civilian and military applications. The operational headquarters of Alcatel Alenia Space are located in Cannes, France, with plants in France, Italy, Belgium and Spain. With estimated 2004 sales of 1.8 billion euros and around 7,200 employees, it is the European leader in satellite systems.
Telespazio Holding, of which Finmeccanica holds 67% and Alcatel 33%, combines Telespazio with Alcatel Space Services and Operations activities. It concentrates on operations and services for satellite solutions, which include control and exploitation of space systems as well as value-added services for networking, multimedia and earth observation. Its headquarter is located in Rome, Italy with plants in Italy, France and Germany. With estimated 2004 sales of 350 millions euros and around 1,400 people, it is a key player in the space services market.
Alcatel and Finmeccanica will account for Alcatel Alenia Space and Telespazio Holding using proportional consolidation. The creation of the new companies has a cash/debt impact of ?109m for the two companies' shareholders.
Alcatel and Finmeccanica also announced today the nomination of the senior management responsible for each of the two European space companies:
Alcatel Alenia Space:
Mr. Giorgio Zappa, Chief Operating Officer Finmeccanica, will hold the position of Chairman of the supervisory board of Alcatel Alenia Space.
Mrs. Pascale Sourisse will hold the position of President and CEO of this new company.
Telespazio:
Mr. Olivier Houssin, Executive Vice President of Alcatel and President of its Private Communications Group that includes Alcatel's Space activities, will hold the position of Chairman of the board of directors of Telespazio Holding.
Mr. Giuseppe Veredice will hold the position of CEO of this new company.
For the purposes of this transaction, Alcatel was advised by BNP Paribas, while Finmeccanica was advised by Lazard.
Alcatel Alenia Space, of which Alcatel holds 67% and Finmeccanica 33%, now combines the activities of Alcatel Space and Alenia Spazio. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of space systems, satellites, payloads, orbital infrastructures and space transportation, instruments and associated ground systems for civilian and military applications. The operational headquarters of Alcatel Alenia Space are located in Cannes, France, with plants in France, Italy, Belgium and Spain. With estimated 2004 sales of 1.8 billion euros and around 7,200 employees, it is the European leader in satellite systems.
Telespazio Holding, of which Finmeccanica holds 67% and Alcatel 33%, combines Telespazio with Alcatel Space Services and Operations activities. It concentrates on operations and services for satellite solutions, which include control and exploitation of space systems as well as value-added services for networking, multimedia and earth observation. Its headquarter is located in Rome, Italy with plants in Italy, France and Germany. With estimated 2004 sales of 350 millions euros and around 1,400 people, it is a key player in the space services market.
Alcatel and Finmeccanica will account for Alcatel Alenia Space and Telespazio Holding using proportional consolidation. The creation of the new companies has a cash/debt impact of ?109m for the two companies' shareholders.
Alcatel and Finmeccanica also announced today the nomination of the senior management responsible for each of the two European space companies:
Alcatel Alenia Space:
Mr. Giorgio Zappa, Chief Operating Officer Finmeccanica, will hold the position of Chairman of the supervisory board of Alcatel Alenia Space.
Mrs. Pascale Sourisse will hold the position of President and CEO of this new company.
Telespazio:
Mr. Olivier Houssin, Executive Vice President of Alcatel and President of its Private Communications Group that includes Alcatel's Space activities, will hold the position of Chairman of the board of directors of Telespazio Holding.
Mr. Giuseppe Veredice will hold the position of CEO of this new company.
For the purposes of this transaction, Alcatel was advised by BNP Paribas, while Finmeccanica was advised by Lazard.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments