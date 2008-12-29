Foxconn to produce the new Apple iMac

The Economic Daily News said earlier that Quanta will produce the new iMac for Apple. However according to latest reports, will the EMS provider Foxconn be in charge of the production for the new iMac.

Foxconn is expected to ship approximately 800,000 units per month. The magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis will also be supplied by the Foxconn Group and Catcher Technology, reported Digitimes. The PC's cooling module will also be supplied by Foxconn and Auras Technology.



Image Source: Apple