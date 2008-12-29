Microchip with rumoured interest for Supertex

Microchip is rumoured to be interested in Supertex. The company has a high cash position and strong long-term growth drivers, said Lazard Capital Markets.

Microchip and On Semiconductor recently made a hostile takeover bid for Atmel (evertiq reported). However, both companies abandond their efforts, as the current downturn in the semiconductor industry and the global crisis took their toll. Additional to that, Atmel also rejected the takeover bid of $2.3 billion as to low.



Analysts believe that the failed takeover bid for Atmel could leave the company to look for other potential acquisition targets.