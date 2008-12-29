EC clears acquisition of FSC by Fujitsu

The European Commission has granted clearance under the EU Merger Regulation to the acquisition of sole control of Fujitsu Siemens Computers by Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu).

Siemens and Fujitsu had announced at the beginning of November that Fujitsu was to acquire Siemens’ 50% share in their joint venture Fujitsu Siemens Computers (FSC) for a purchase price of around €450 million (evertiq reported). The transaction is to close on April 1, 2009.