FM Logistic lost HP contract to Flextronics

France based FM Logistic plans to lay off 489 employees temporarily at its plant in Moselle, due to a lost deal with Hewlett Packard (HP).

All 489 employees at the plant will be sent home until 2010. FM Logistic earlier this year lost an assembly contact of printers with its only customer HP. The production of the printers was relocated to Malaysia. FM Logistic was hoping to be able to save 210 jobs due to a new PC assembly contact with HP. However on December 19 it was said that HP has given this contact to US EMS provider Flextroncis instead.