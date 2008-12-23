Labtech Microwave receives major orders

Labtech Microwave has secured the first tranche of new orders from two European based customers with a combined initial value of £790,000.

The first order is for complex, mixed di-electric multilayer PCBs (printed circuits boards) for use on a new generation AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar system and the second is from a microwave radio link manufacturer for the assembly of PCB based transmit/receive (tx/rx) modules.



Labtech Microwave’s two manufacturing facilities will be involved in fulfilling these orders; PCB production will take place at Presteigne, Wales and full procurement of components and assembly including automatic chip and wire bonding at the company’s Milton Keynes, England facility.



"These significant awards, the total value of which should exceed £1.0 million in total during 2009, reinforce Labtech’s role as a leading company in the production of complex microwave PCBs, with the added value of a full assembly service. The synergy of Labtech Microwave’s wide range of capabilities now enables a turnkey manufacturing service to be offered to Europe’s leading microwave OEMs providing a firm platform for Labtech's future growth."