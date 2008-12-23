Leab to increase capacity in Estonia

Leab Eesti OÜ has invested in a new pick and place machine and a new wave soldering system for lead free soldering.

The new machines will start to operate in mid January and will help the company to increase the capacity on both surface and hole mounted components.



With the pick-and-place machine, a Juki KE-2060R, the company’s assembly line will be supplemented by an additional assembly module.



”We are increasing our assembly capacity by 50% thanks to this investment, said Leab Eestis CEO Avigdor Vasserman. We will also be able to run even more complex boards, as the upgraded assembly line is able to run 50% more component types on a single board.”



”The investment in to the new wave soldering system, an Ersa EWS 330, will replace the current system.



”With this new machine from Ersa we can run a product flow through the wave soldering machine, continues Avigdor Vasserman. That in turn will increase our wave soldering capacity significant.”



Lövånger Elektronik started operating in Tallinn in the summer of 2004 through the takeover of a bankrupt company's assets and staff. During the take over, there were no customers left at the bankrupt company and the number of employees was 15. Since then, the business has grown to about 100 employees. Production surface is currently at around 2200 square meters.