City of Geldern rejects Ruwel aid

The City Council of Gerldern has voted against a a rescue plan for the PCB manufacturer Ruwel in Germany. Ruwel has asked for €1 million, according to local media reports.

The City Council of Geldern was asked to sign a €1 million bailment for Ruwel; the company will asked other sources for a further €800000. Mayor Ulrich Janssen said to RP-Online "The city is doing everything to fund major companies in the region and to keep jobs." Whether this indicated a different kind of support for the PCB manufacturer was not officially said.



As evertiq reported earlier, RUWEL will implement Short-Time work at its Geldern facility from January on.