Possible cut backs at Flextronics Denmark

The Danish subsidiary of Flextronics is going through difficult times at the moment and it need to cut costs. However the CEO of the subsidiary has postponed any possible staff redundancies to after Christmas.

"We have a large customer in Struer (Bang & Olufsen), so we are depended on that they are selling", Karsten Okholm Larsen CEO for Flextronics in Denmark, told local danish paper Ingenjören.



Last week the Swedish subsidiary of Flextronics in Karskrona laid off more then 100 employees due to lack of orders.



"We are a bit pressured at the moment. But we have said that we will not do anything before Christmas”, Karsten Okholm Larsen said.



Flextronics is a subcontractor Bang & Olufsen and is therefore very depended of how the Christmas sales will turn out. Flextronics has approximatly 350 employees in Denmark.