Electronics Production | December 21, 2008
Financing package for Qimonda arranged
The German free state of Saxony, Qimonda and Infineon Technologies has announced a financing package for Qimonda.
The package includes a Euro 150 million loan from the German Free State of Saxony, a Euro 100 million
loan from a financial institution in Portugal and a Euro 75 million loan from Infineon. Infineon currently
holds a 77.5 percent equity interest in Qimonda.
“I am highly pleased, that with the generous support of the governments of the Free State of Saxony, the Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Portugal, we jointly succeeded in tying up a package which provides Qimonda with the opportunity to shape its future. This is good news for the employees of our subsidiary Qimonda before the christmas season,“ says Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.
In spite of the extremely difficult situation of the world market and the semiconductor industry, Infineon intends to contribute to the package with a loan of Euro 75 million. This sum represents the maximum contribution Infineon can possibly make in light of the economic surroundings.
In addition to the financing package announced today, Qimonda expects to receive guarantees totaling
Euro 280 million from the Federal Government of Germany and the Free State of Saxony. Based on such guarantees, Qimonda is already in advanced negotiations regarding additional bank financing totaling Euro 150 million.
The availability of the total financing package is contingent upon successful completion of the relevant
national and European approval procedures as well as on the final agreement on the detailed terms and conditions of the various financings. The overall package is intended to given Qimonda the chance to stabilize the company and to introduce Buried Wordline Technology into volume production.
loan from a financial institution in Portugal and a Euro 75 million loan from Infineon. Infineon currently
holds a 77.5 percent equity interest in Qimonda.
“I am highly pleased, that with the generous support of the governments of the Free State of Saxony, the Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Portugal, we jointly succeeded in tying up a package which provides Qimonda with the opportunity to shape its future. This is good news for the employees of our subsidiary Qimonda before the christmas season,“ says Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.
In spite of the extremely difficult situation of the world market and the semiconductor industry, Infineon intends to contribute to the package with a loan of Euro 75 million. This sum represents the maximum contribution Infineon can possibly make in light of the economic surroundings.
In addition to the financing package announced today, Qimonda expects to receive guarantees totaling
Euro 280 million from the Federal Government of Germany and the Free State of Saxony. Based on such guarantees, Qimonda is already in advanced negotiations regarding additional bank financing totaling Euro 150 million.
The availability of the total financing package is contingent upon successful completion of the relevant
national and European approval procedures as well as on the final agreement on the detailed terms and conditions of the various financings. The overall package is intended to given Qimonda the chance to stabilize the company and to introduce Buried Wordline Technology into volume production.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments