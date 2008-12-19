AVX to lay off 92 in UK

Components maker AVX is to lay off 92 staff from its operations in Northern Ireland.

The company currently employs around 400 staff at its facility in Colerainem, Northern Ireland. “During the last two months, this location has seen a stepped reduction in orders due to global slowdown and as a result is announcing this reduction in the workforce,” a spokesman is cited in local media reports.



The company also plans to close the facility for two weeks over the Christmas holidays.