Electronics Production | December 19, 2008
Adcontact acquires Gammeter
Sweden based Adcontact has acquired Finland based Gammeter.
The companies’ core market segments currently comprise white goods, electronics, telecommunications and vehicles. During the beginning of 2008 our two companies signed a letter of intent to proceed into a common market with joint forces. This letter of intent has now resulted in an acquisition, where Adcontact purchases Gammeter.
Adcontact and Gammeter have been operating for over 25 years within their respective local markets that today encompass Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Baltic region. The two organisations have been active in the electronic industries through processing customer specifics within cable and wire processing.
The new entity, NordicAlliance will be able to support the industry flexibly and effectively in the whole Baltic Sea area. All familiar contact persons will continue at service of the clients. In addition, the new structure makes it possible to offer a very competitive total sourcing cost to our clients.
The merger of the capacities of these two companies has been in planning almost one year by now, and has given us the opportunity to test our Baltic sea strategy, emphasizes Mr. Mårten Hansen, the new corporate CEO. – The aim has been an agile structure that provides the market with the same services and the same high quality in whole Scandinavia, Finland with bordering Russia, in Balticum and in Poland. However, depending on the supplier agreements, the product choice may vary from country to country.
Our ambitions, dedication and business strategy will continue as before but with the benefits of scale.
Adcontact and Gammeter have been operating for over 25 years within their respective local markets that today encompass Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Baltic region. The two organisations have been active in the electronic industries through processing customer specifics within cable and wire processing.
The new entity, NordicAlliance will be able to support the industry flexibly and effectively in the whole Baltic Sea area. All familiar contact persons will continue at service of the clients. In addition, the new structure makes it possible to offer a very competitive total sourcing cost to our clients.
The merger of the capacities of these two companies has been in planning almost one year by now, and has given us the opportunity to test our Baltic sea strategy, emphasizes Mr. Mårten Hansen, the new corporate CEO. – The aim has been an agile structure that provides the market with the same services and the same high quality in whole Scandinavia, Finland with bordering Russia, in Balticum and in Poland. However, depending on the supplier agreements, the product choice may vary from country to country.
Our ambitions, dedication and business strategy will continue as before but with the benefits of scale.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments