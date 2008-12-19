Adcontact acquires Gammeter

Sweden based Adcontact has acquired Finland based Gammeter.

The companies’ core market segments currently comprise white goods, electronics, telecommunications and vehicles. During the beginning of 2008 our two companies signed a letter of intent to proceed into a common market with joint forces. This letter of intent has now resulted in an acquisition, where Adcontact purchases Gammeter.



Adcontact and Gammeter have been operating for over 25 years within their respective local markets that today encompass Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Baltic region. The two organisations have been active in the electronic industries through processing customer specifics within cable and wire processing.



The new entity, NordicAlliance will be able to support the industry flexibly and effectively in the whole Baltic Sea area. All familiar contact persons will continue at service of the clients. In addition, the new structure makes it possible to offer a very competitive total sourcing cost to our clients.



The merger of the capacities of these two companies has been in planning almost one year by now, and has given us the opportunity to test our Baltic sea strategy, emphasizes Mr. Mårten Hansen, the new corporate CEO. – The aim has been an agile structure that provides the market with the same services and the same high quality in whole Scandinavia, Finland with bordering Russia, in Balticum and in Poland. However, depending on the supplier agreements, the product choice may vary from country to country.



Our ambitions, dedication and business strategy will continue as before but with the benefits of scale.