MYDATA with MYTRACE – secure traceability software

The fully automatic system gives our customers the possibility to quickly and simply trace mounted components to printed circuit boards and in that way save both time and resources.

“We are proud to present a system that is easy to install and ready to use. MYTrace will give sub-suppliers the possibility to trace and archive data about their products, with no manual procedures required. This is a requirement in many industries, for example the aviation and medical industry”, says Product Manager Mattias Jonsson.



MYTrace is future proof and modular, and stores data in an application independent format which does not rely on the existence of a particular database technology. This makes the software unique and gives the customer a safety and security without previous parallel.