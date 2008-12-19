Dassault Aviation to acquire Alcatel Lucent's stake in Thales

Alcatel-Lucent and Dassault Aviation have signed a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition by Dassault Aviation of Alcatel-Lucent’s shares in Thales, namely 41,262,481 shares.

This transaction will be based on a price of €38 per share, representing a total value of about €1.57 billion. The closing of the transaction, foreseen for spring 2009, is in particular subject to regulatory and administrative approvals, of which those relative to antitrust.



Dassault Aviation will file with the AMF (French Financial Market Authority) a request for exemption to launch a mandatory tender offer.