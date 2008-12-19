Jabil looks to sell Kergonan facility

The Florida based EMS-provider Jabil is looking for a buyer for its 12 acres facility in Kergonan, France.

The EMS-provider is looking to sell the facility for €11 million, to save cost amidst the economic downturn and the current financial crisis. The facility is currently also used by Alcatel Lucent (7400sqm), DHL (6600sqm). Jabil now wants to reduce its own floorspace from with about 23,000 sqm to 18,800 sqm.



However, the issue remains sensitive. As evertiq reported, Jabil is also to reduce staff numbers at its facility in Brest by around 100 by the end of March. Even the closure of the facility is still on the cards, although a 24-months-stop was negotiated between management and union.