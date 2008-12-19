GE Healthcare plans global cuts

America headquartered GE Healthcare plans to reduce its global workforce in the next few months.

John Dineen, president of GE Healthcare, said in an official statement that some measures would be announced in December and January. Some jobs will be cut around the world. Which locations will be affected by the job cuts and how many people it will involve is still unclear. No official numbers have been released.



GE Healthcare is a division of General Electric. The division specialises in medical imaging equipment and biotechnology. The current cutbacks result mainly from a decline in demand from European and American customers.