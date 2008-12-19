SEHO appoints distributor for North Africa

Seho Systems has appointed the Tunis based company Hartech, a subsidiary of Harmonia Group, as exclusive distributor for North Africa, specifically for Tunisia, Marocco and Algeria.

"Over the years we could establish quite an impressive customer base in North Africa, mainly in Tunisia and Marocco" says Markus Walter, CEO of Seho Systems. "We recognize the leading role of this market and to us it is of the utmost importance to be close to our customers. With Hartech we found the perfect partner to meet all customer requirements", he adds.



Established in 1995, Harmonia Group with its subsidiary Hartech is the leading partner for electronic manufacturing companies, providing its clients full support and complete satisfaction with high quality products and excellent after sales service. "The experience of our engineers is based on many years of practice within the electronic manufacturing industry, offering a broad range of know how. This knowledge continuously is expanded through high-level training provided by our different equipment suppliers" says Dr. Behi Bouakez, CEO of Harmonia Group and Hartech.



This strong partnership between Seho and Hartech will provide clients in North Africa process and technology expertise, thus enabling them to make their production more efficient and flexible.