Microsemi expands in Ireland; 200 additional jobs

USA based Microsemi is to expand its facility in Ennis, Co.Clare in Ireland and will hire an additional 200 staff over the next 18 months.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Mary Coughlan TD said that Microsemi is to add 315 new staff over the next 18 months, at its operations facility in Ennis, Co Clare, with the support of Government through IDA Ireland. These new roles will be in manufacturing, sales and technical support.



James J. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Microsemi Corporation - of which Microsemi Ireland is a subsidiary - paid tribute to their Irish operation and IDA Ireland, saying: “Microsemi Ireland is a flagship facility acting as a gateway between the European and US marketplaces for Microsemi. The size and scale of our investment in the Ennis facility is a direct reflection of the calibre and talent of our existing workforce coupled with our faith in the exceptional standard of the high quality recruits available within this region.”



“The company has already been actively recruiting, this year to date, we have already employed an additional 115 staff with the remaining 200 expected to be put in place within the next 18 months," he added.