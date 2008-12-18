Sony’s Slovakian plant threatens the Spanish facility

If Sony’s plant in Viladecavalls, near Barcelona, doesn’t reduce its costs, the facility could face relocation of its production to Sony’s Nitra plant in Slovakia.

According to El Pais news reports, the most prominent threat for the Viladecavalls plant is the relocation of production to Eastern Europe, where labor costs are 65% lower. In Europe, Sony operates facilities in Slovakia, Spain, Hungary and Wales to supply the European market.