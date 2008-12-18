Sanmina with further layoffs in Owego, USA

The EMS-provider Samnina-SCI is rumoured to have laid off an additional number of staff at its OCB manufacturing facility in Owego, USA.

evertiq reported last month that the EMS-provider is laying off a number of its employees. WBGN News now quotes employees from Sanmina-SCI is saying that an additional number of people - between 60-80 staff - have been made redundant last week. No further details are known.