Ericsson acquires systems integration company

Ericsson has today announced the acquisition of the Swedish company Teleca OSS, with around 40 employees, specialized in systems integration in the area of telecom management.

Ericsson's systems integration offering supports network operators in creating, managing and evolving new consumer service offerings. It is a strategic area in the Ericsson Global Services portfolio and the acquisition of the Swedish company Teleca OSS reinforces Ericsson's focus on growing its services business.



Teleca OSS, a subsidiary to the Swedish company Teleca, has a strong track record of supplying service assurance, network management and operator charging solutions. They provide operators with the necessary tools to improve the quality of their services toward consumers. Teleca OSS customers are mainly large network operators in the Nordic and Baltic region. Around 40 employees will be transferred from Teleca OSS to Ericsson's market unit for the Nordic and Baltic region.