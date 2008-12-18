Stontronics expands staff and increase turnover

UK-based Stontronics is witnessing steady growth and has had to move to a larger site. During the past 12 months, the company has expanded its annual turnover by 10% and is employing more staff.

Stontronics currently manufactures a new rage of power supplies for the CCTV and security industries in both the UK and in China. Over three quarters of Stontronics’ customers are based in the UK, with the rest from across the world. The major growth areas have been in the CCTV and security market, LED lighting industry, point of sale equipment, electronics sub contractors as well as through three of the UK main electronic component distributors.