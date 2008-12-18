Siemens EAS and SEHO in development cooperation

Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems and SEHO Systems GmbH are closely working together on the development of new processes to make electronics production more efficient. The first result of this cooperation is now ready for field testing.

The SEHO DualReflow oven carries forward the dual-lane concept of Siplace's placement solutions and is the first oven to feature separately adjustable temperatures for each lane. Thanks to the cooperation between the two companies, users can for the first time manufacture two products with different soldering requirements side-by-side from the placement to the reflow process without the need for additional floor space. This integrated manufacturing solution maximizes the productivity enhancements of the Siplace dual-lane transport and makes the entire production process faster, more efficient and more flexible.To enable users to take advantage of their high performance in all situations, placement solutions from Siplace offer a broad range of manufacturing concepts such as intelligent concepts for populating two-sided boards or processing boards side-by-side. These options are being implemented via various options like the flexible dual-lane transport or the Siplace Productivity Lane that let users implement the best available setup, placement and production strategy for any product mix.Previously, these options were restricted to the placement segment in the SMT line. By working closely together and sharing their process knowledge, Siplace and SEHO are extending this flexibility to the soldering section of the production line. The SEHO DualReflow is the first convection reflow soldering system that continues the Siplace dual-lane concept and is able to solder two different PCBs with different thermal requirements side-by-side.When the PCBs come from the SMT line's placement section, they enter the SEHO DualReflow in two parallel lanes. The soldering system features two vertically separate and independent heating areas with 18 separately adjustable heating zones each, for maximum temperature profile flexibility. The thermal separation between the two lanes and heating sections with differences of up to 50 Kelvin delivers maximum flexibility for soldering products with different placement densities and component spectrums as well as lead-free and conventional PCBs side-by-side.The preparation phase for a field test of the SEHO DualReflow at a reference customer's site is almost complete. Thanks to the technology partnership between Siplace and SEHO, it will be the first integrated manufacturing solution on which two different processes and products can be run consistently and in parallel on a single line. Such solution delivers significantly more productivity and flexibility without taking up more floor space and resources. A single production line with full-length dual lanes can now do the work of two separate lines while generating barely more expenses for energy, exhaust, nitrogen, supervision and maintenance than a conventional single-lane line.Integrated manufacturing solutions offer other benefits as well. Since they require fewer setup changeovers, the production process becomes more stable, which improves quality. Since users are also able to produce more continuously and in a more job-oriented manner, they benefit in areas like storage logistics and scheduling, which reduces the amount of assets being tied up in production and inventory.For many years, Siplace has maintained a global network of leading manufacturers and technology suppliers from all areas of electronics production. The members of this network regularly exchange their process and technology expertise in order to combine individual products into integrated manufacturing solutions that deliver new levels of efficiency to their customers, thus enabling them to make their production more efficient, flexible and job-oriented.