103 to go at Flextronics in Karlskrona, Sweden

Now it is clear that 103 employees will have to leave Flextronics' unit in Karlskrona, Sweden.

In November, the formal notice from Flextronics in Karlskrona regarded 35 employees and around 50 temporary workers. After negotiations with the union, it is now clear that 65 temporary staff and 38 permanent employees will be laid off. The first employees will be laid of in March next year.