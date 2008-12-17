Samuli Siltari to join XSDirect from Sanmina-SCI

Samuli Siltari, Business Analyst for Sanmina-SCI IT-EMEA, will join Florida-based XSDirect on January 5th, 2009.

He will be based in Hungary and joins XSDirect as Director IT/ERP cross channel. Mr Siltari is to create cross plant visibility programs for XSDirect and EMS providers, to work more effectively. Additionally, he begins to establish a hub location within the European Community for XSDirect.



The Florida based company, whose 24hr LIVE trading platform was launched to the public in Mid-November, will allow OEM companies, EMS providers as well as component brokers to participate simultaneously. "We want to deliver the right information - to the right people - at the right time and place. Not just a shell to report user input, but rather a solution technology is what we have", says Samuli Siltari, XSD cross channel specialist.



The platform was developed by combining research data from industry focus groups; participants coming from diverse backgrounds such as manufacturing, brokerage, finance and IT. Even people from the Anti-Corporate Theft Department were involved in the development.



Additional to that, ESDA processing, storage and logistics solutions are included. The company also has expansion plans with a client logistic centre in Asia, scheduled for Q2/09.