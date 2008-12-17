Jabil Circuit to invest in Brest facility

US based EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is to invest in its facility in Brest, France.

Local French media reports that the management of Jabil in Brest is expecting to invest €1.7 million in 2009. The money will be used to acquire new machinery. The management hopes to diversify its business with this investment and that the facility will be able to return to balance in August next year.



As evertiq reported earlier, the management and staff representaives agreed on a 24-month suspension on its closure plans. However, 110 employees will still be laid off by February 2009.